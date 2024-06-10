 
Geo News

WATCH: Sidhu asks where did likes of Afridi go in wholesome reunion with Pakistani star

Two ex-cricketers in New York to support their teams in high-voltage Pakistan vs India clash

By
Sports Desk

June 10, 2024

Indian cricketing star Navjot Singh Sidhu meets former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi in New York. — X/@LoyalAfridian

Indian cricketing star Navjot Singh Sidhu had a heartwarming reunion with former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi in New York, which is hosting the Pakistan vs India thriller at the T20 World Cup 2024.

The two ex-cricketers were in the United States to support their teams in the high-voltage clash, which is considered the biggest encounter in the world of cricket.

A video from their meetup surfaced on social media during the match, showing Sidhu embracing Afridi with great admiration for the latter.

“Handsome Afridi. Is there any other guy smarter than him,” the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Sidhu went on to say that Afridi is also very good at heart as he praised the Pakistani star who was once considered a match-winning player for Pakistan.

Afridi responded to these compliments by saying that he has played a lot of cricket with Sidhu.

At this, the ex-Indian cricketer asked where did the players like Afrid go from the Pakistan cricket team, as the home side struggle to make an impact with its performance.

It may be noted that the match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when the Babar-led side played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.

'Heartbreaking': Pakistani netizens react as Green Shirts routed by India
'Heartbreaking': Pakistani netizens react as Green Shirts routed by India
PAK vs IND: Pakistan make history as India all-out for 119
PAK vs IND: Pakistan make history as India all-out for 119
Pakistani shooter prepares for F-Class European Championship in London
Pakistani shooter prepares for F-Class European Championship in London
T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland triumph over Oman by 7 wickets
T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland triumph over Oman by 7 wickets
British HC discusses investments with delegation after PFL launch
British HC discusses investments with delegation after PFL launch
PAK vs IND: Naseem, Shaheen praised for dismissing Virat, Rohit
PAK vs IND: Naseem, Shaheen praised for dismissing Virat, Rohit
'Rain is saving India': Pakistani netizens react as New York showers play spoilsport
'Rain is saving India': Pakistani netizens react as New York showers play spoilsport
PAK vs IND: Mohammad Hafeez, Erin Holland 'play their part' ahead of archrivals' clash video
PAK vs IND: Mohammad Hafeez, Erin Holland 'play their part' ahead of archrivals' clash
PAK vs IND: Pakistan suffer shock defeat against India to lose crucial T20 clash
PAK vs IND: Pakistan suffer shock defeat against India to lose crucial T20 clash
Rain delays Pakistan vs India match toss in New York
Rain delays Pakistan vs India match toss in New York
Indian commentator highlights 'confidence issue' with Green Shirts ahead of Pak vs India clash
Indian commentator highlights 'confidence issue' with Green Shirts ahead of Pak vs India clash
PAK vs IND: Ahmed Shehzad predicts result of 'one-sided' encounter
PAK vs IND: Ahmed Shehzad predicts result of 'one-sided' encounter