WATCH: Sidhu asks where did likes of Afridi go in wholesome reunion with Pakistani star

Indian cricketing star Navjot Singh Sidhu meets former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi in New York. — X/@LoyalAfridian

Indian cricketing star Navjot Singh Sidhu had a heartwarming reunion with former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi in New York, which is hosting the Pakistan vs India thriller at the T20 World Cup 2024.



The two ex-cricketers were in the United States to support their teams in the high-voltage clash, which is considered the biggest encounter in the world of cricket.

A video from their meetup surfaced on social media during the match, showing Sidhu embracing Afridi with great admiration for the latter.

“Handsome Afridi. Is there any other guy smarter than him,” the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Sidhu went on to say that Afridi is also very good at heart as he praised the Pakistani star who was once considered a match-winning player for Pakistan.



Afridi responded to these compliments by saying that he has played a lot of cricket with Sidhu.

At this, the ex-Indian cricketer asked where did the players like Afrid go from the Pakistan cricket team, as the home side struggle to make an impact with its performance.

It may be noted that the match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in T20 World Cups where India won five matches while Pakistan won only one. The remaining T20I resulted in a tie with India winning via bowl out.

The only T20I Pakistan won against India in a T20 World Cup was back in 2021 when the Babar-led side played against Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue.