T20 World Cup 2024: How can Pakistan still qualify for Super 8 now?

Fans gather at the Oculus in Lower Manhattan to watch the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Pakistan, in New York City on June 9, 2024. —AFP

After suffering consecutive defeats, Pakistan are now in a complex situation as they are relying not just on victories in their next two matches but also on other teams’ performance to get through group stage into the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.



The Men in Green are often criticised for getting stuck in such a scary scenario in ICC tournaments where they depend on others to move forward.

There are five teams in each group of the mega tournament and only two from each will sail through the group stage. In Group A, Pakistan have India, US, Canada, and Ireland as their competitors.

Pakistan have zero points with no victory in their previous two games — one against US and other India. Meanwhile, India and US are on top of the points table with 4 points, as they won their previous two undertakings.

The Green Shirts are now heavily dependent on not just winning their next two games — against Ireland and Canada — but also US to lose their next two against India and Ireland.

Even if Pakistan anyhow nail it down, the story will not end yet as they would have to have a better net run rate than US to secure a birth in the Super Eight stage.

On the other hand, if US win one more match, Pakistan will not have to be bothered about NRR anymore as they will definitely not be entering the next stage.

Two in two losses

Both the games that Pakistan lost in the World Cup were very close. One Pakistan lost in the Super Over and the last night match against India they lost by meagre six runs, after restricting India for 119. However, results of both the matches broke hearts of Pakistani fans as they had pinned hopes on the national cricket stars to lift the ICC trophy.

Pakistan suffered a six-run defeat despite impressive performance by the bowlers as they restricted the Men in Blue to 119 after winning the toss at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah was the hero, delivering crucial wickets and his 3-14 in four overs proved decisive as Pakistan fell short of just few runs, ending on 113-7.

Whereas, the Pakistan-USA match ended in a thrilling Super Over, with the hosts winning by five runs.

During the Super Over, Mohammad Amir bowled first, and the USA scored 18-1. The Green Shirts could only manage 13-1 in its response at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday.