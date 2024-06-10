 
T20 World Cup 2024: Shahid Afridi to reveal 'inside story' of Pakistan squad

National squad faces severe criticism after humiliating loss against archrivals India and USA shock defeat in World Cup

By
Sports Desk

June 10, 2024

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team gestures during a gathering. — PCB/File

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi has said that he will soon reveal the inside story of the current squad of the T20 World Cup to the public.

In an interview with a local TV channel, Afridi was asked about the lack of unity in the national team, to which the former captain pointed towards to young pacer Mohammad Wasim, who was also on the guest panel.

Referring to Wasim, who has been a part of the squad recently, the ex-cricketer said: "He knows many things and so do I, but we cannot talk openly."

He went on to say that team cohesion, unity and how the players are with each other was the responsibility of the captain. The captain either creates a positive atmosphere or spoils it, he added. 

Afridi said that before team management and coaches, the captain is the one who unites the team and has the authority while he is supported by the selection committee. 

"It is the captain's job to make the team fight on the field,” former Pakistan captain said.

Speaking about Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is also Shahid's son-in-law, the former all rounder said that his relationship with Shaheen was different. 

"If I talk about something, people will say that I am supporting my son-in-law, although I am not. If my daughter, son or son-in-law are wrong, I will also call them wrong," he added. 

Afridi further stated that the selection committee has "made big mistakes" in the last few years. 

"I will speak openly after the World Cup, our people themselves have spoiled this unit," he added. 

It may be noted that Pakistan faced a humiliating loss against archrivals India in Sunday's match at the T20 World Cup 2024, a clash which is considered the biggest encounter in the cricket world. 

It was a crucial match for the national side to strengthen their position in the ongoing tournament as they suffered a shock defeat against inexperienced United States in the first match. 

Pakistan are now in a complex situation as they are relying not just on victories in their next two matches but also on other teams’ performance to get through group stage into the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

