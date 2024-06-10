 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa choose batting first against Bangladesh

Proteas to face Bangladesh with aim to continue winning streak among Group D teams

By
Sports Desk

June 10, 2024

South Africa skipper during the toss. — Screengrab/ICC

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the 21st match of the T20 World Cup 2024 being played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Monday.

A win against Najmul Hossain Shanto's side would take Aiden Markram's men to the Super 8 of the tournament with one match still to play as they have won two matches in the T20 World Cup so far.

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in their first two matches of the World Cup. They managed to beat the Islanders without any difficulties but the Dutch did trouble the Proteas as David Miller bailed them out in New York to avoid a third consecutive loss against the Netherlands in ICC events.

On the other hand, Bangladesh began their World Cup campaign with a close win against Sri Lanka. The Islanders posted a 125-run target in Dallas and Bangladesh managed to chase it in 19 overs after struggling against their opponent's bowling initially.

The match is being played in New York where low-scoring encounters have been witnessed including the match between Pakistan and India, which Rohit Sharma's side won as they successfully defended the 120-run target on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

