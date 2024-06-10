 
Geo News

Nick Cannon excited to celebrate Father's Day with all 11 kids

Nick Cannon has planned a fun Father's Day with all 11 of his kids

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Nick Cannon has planned a fun Father's Day with all 11 of his kids

This Father's Day, Nick Cannon wants to have all the fun with all 11 of his kids.

"It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day," he said.

Cannon will be on the set of The Masked Singer on Father's Day, but he intends to bring his kids to the set to celebrate the day.

As for Father’s Day presents, he’s going to receive "arts and crafts gifts" made by his children.

"I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love," he gushed. "My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up."

Cannon shares twins Morocco and Monroe with ex Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Nick lost his son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, to brain cancer. He also shares daughter Halo Marie Cannon with Scott.

Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song
Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song
Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS
Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face pressure from loved ones to get engaged
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face pressure from loved ones to get engaged
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri's styling habits in rare talk
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri's styling habits in rare talk
‘The Boys' showrunner hints show may run longer than expected
‘The Boys' showrunner hints show may run longer than expected
Rob Schneider aloof despite getting booed on stage over offensive jokes
Rob Schneider aloof despite getting booed on stage over offensive jokes
Alyson Hannigan 'freaks out' on Taylor Swift's 'American Pie' shout-out
Alyson Hannigan 'freaks out' on Taylor Swift's 'American Pie' shout-out
Kardashian-Jenner clan likes to 'take risks', florist reveals
Kardashian-Jenner clan likes to 'take risks', florist reveals
Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 'sweet sixteen' birthday
Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 'sweet sixteen' birthday
MrBeast announces date for 'biggest video ever' release
MrBeast announces date for 'biggest video ever' release
Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half' video
Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half'
Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news
Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news