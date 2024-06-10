Nick Cannon excited to celebrate Father's Day with all 11 kids

Nick Cannon has planned a fun Father's Day with all 11 of his kids

This Father's Day, Nick Cannon wants to have all the fun with all 11 of his kids.

"It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day," he said.

Cannon will be on the set of The Masked Singer on Father's Day, but he intends to bring his kids to the set to celebrate the day.

As for Father’s Day presents, he’s going to receive "arts and crafts gifts" made by his children.

"I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love," he gushed. "My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up."

Cannon shares twins Morocco and Monroe with ex Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Nick lost his son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, to brain cancer. He also shares daughter Halo Marie Cannon with Scott.