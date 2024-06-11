WNBA star Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off US Olympic team

Caitlin Clark celebrates with her teammates after breaking the NCAA's all-time scoring mark in Iowa City, Iowa, on Feb. 15. — REUTERS

WNBA star player Caitlin Clark shared her reaction to being left off the US women's national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



The decision left the 22-year-old athlete with no disappointment. Instead, she offered her best wishes to the team.

“I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way,” she said.

“I’m excited for them. I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics. It will be fun to watch them.”

When she was asked if she was upset over the decision, the Indiana Fever guard firmly replied that she was not disappointed.

“I think it just gives you something to work for. You know, that’s a dream. Hopefully, one day I can be there,” Clark added. “Hopefully, in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

Meanwhile, USA Basketball has not commented on Clark’s exclusion from the national team. It has not officially announced the team roster.

“The 12 they have selected are really great players so I think they’re in pretty good hands,” Clark said.

Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides mentioned that Clark was on the team’s bus when she found out she didn’t cut. Clark texted her, saying, “Hey, coach, they woke a monster.”

Sides praised Clark’s competitive nature, saying, “She’s a worker and that’s what she’s going to do. This just gave her another opportunity to get in the gym and do more work.”

The decision to leave Clark off the team was met with mixed reactions. USA Today’s Christine Brennan reported concerns among the team’s ranks about Clark’s fan base reacting to her likely limited playing time.

The 12 players expected to represent the US in Paris are A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray, and Kahleah Copper.