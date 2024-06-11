 
Kanye West pulls uno reverse on lawsuit calling him racist

Kanye West asks the court to toss off a case against him which called alleges him to a racist

June 11, 2024

A Black employee at Donda Academy sued Kanye West for racist attitudes. In response, the Chicago rap star asked the lawsuit to be dismissed and the fees of the lawyer to be covered.

The complaint Benjamin Deshon Provo—a security guard at the facility in 2021—claimed Ye was biased against him because he has dreads.

“Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability,” his attorneys alleged.

“Indeed, at the direction of Kanye, Provo was given the ultimatum, cut his hair, or be fired."

Court documents read by In Touch further point the Grammy winner treated white and black employees differently.

“Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff," the lawsuit claimed.

While the legal team of Kanye argued the case to be dismissed. “Defendants are informed and believe, and based on such information and belief allege that Defendants were justified in doing any and/or all of the acts alleged in the Complaint.”

