 
Geo News

Saim Ayub in, Iftikhar Ahmed out: Pakistan's likely XI for Canada match

Sources say skipper Babar Azam will decide on Saim's inclusion in place of Iftikhar before toss today

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

June 11, 2024

A combo of images showing Pakistan's batters Iftikhar Ahmed (left) and Saim Ayub. — AFP/PCB/File

NEW YORK: After suffering consecutive losses in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the Pakistan team's management is likely to replace Iftikhar Ahmed with Saim Ayub in the playing XI in today's match against Canada, Geo News reported citing sources.

The sources say that the decision to include Saim in place of Iftikhar will be made by skipper Babar Azam before the toss ahead of today's must-win match set to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Meanwhile, there's an "atmosphere or mourning" in the team's camp following Sunday's defeat as the players even avoided going out of the hotel they're staying at, the sources added.

The possible change in the team's line up comes after Iftikhar, during his two outings against the United States and arch-rivals India, only managed to score 22 and five runs, respectively.

In the first match, the US secured a five-run victory over the Green Shirts in the Super Over, whereas in the latter, the Men in Green failed to chase down a modest 120-run target courtesy of batting line's collapse.

With two defeats, the national side has zero points with no victory in their previous two games. Meanwhile, India and US are on top of the points table with 4 points, as they won their previous two undertakings.

The Green Shirts are now heavily dependent on not just winning their next two games — against Ireland and Canada — but also US to lose their next two against India and Ireland.

Even if Pakistan anyhow nail it down, the story will not end yet as they would have to have a better net run rate (NRR) than the US to secure a berth in the Super Eight stage.

On the other hand, if the US win one more match, Pakistan will not have to be bothered about the NRR anymore as they will definitely not be entering the next stage.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play with Portugal against Ireland tonight?
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play with Portugal against Ireland tonight?
Operation clean-up: Amir, Imad, Iftikhar, Azam may be axed; Wahab's post at risk video
Operation clean-up: Amir, Imad, Iftikhar, Azam may be axed; Wahab's post at risk
'Team disheartened after two defeats,' Azhar Mehmood says on T20 World Cup losses
'Team disheartened after two defeats,' Azhar Mehmood says on T20 World Cup losses
T20 World Cup: Canadian pacer eyes old friend Babar Azam's wicket
T20 World Cup: Canadian pacer eyes old friend Babar Azam's wicket
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan face Canada in must-win match today
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan face Canada in must-win match today
WNBA star Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off US Olympic team
WNBA star Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off US Olympic team
T20 World Cup 2024: Three things Pakistan must do to secure a place in Super 8
T20 World Cup 2024: Three things Pakistan must do to secure a place in Super 8
Lionel Messi returns to field as Argentina win over Ecuador by 1-0
Lionel Messi returns to field as Argentina win over Ecuador by 1-0
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs
T20 World Cup 2024: Shahid Afridi to reveal 'inside story' of Pakistan squad
T20 World Cup 2024: Shahid Afridi to reveal 'inside story' of Pakistan squad
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Real Madrid manager predicts his role in Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Real Madrid manager predicts his role in Euro 2024
WATCH: Naseem Shah breaks down after India defeat video
WATCH: Naseem Shah breaks down after India defeat