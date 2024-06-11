Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his alleged bid to constantly ignore his family in their hour of need.

US-based journalist Lee Cohen issued these accusations against the Duke of Sussex.

He weighed in on the entire matter during a conversation with GBN America.

At the time he said, “It is sad to imagine grandchildren not seeing their grandparents.”

“You want to imagine that Harry has been sincere in his overtures to see his father during his health challenges and that he sincerely cares that his children will know their family and their heritage through Harry,” he also added.

But “Who but an arch hypocrite expresses love for and yearning to see family while shockingly betraying and attacking them?”

All in all, “Family doesn’t seem important to Harry and his wife, who have both earned strained relationships for themselves and, by extension, their children on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Before concluding he also referenced ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘narcissism’ before adding, “once again, the hypocrisy, narcissism and self-interest are front and centre with all of this behaviour rather than seemingly any caring for family or attachment to family.”