 
Geo News

Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is

Prince Harry has just been branded a hypocrite through and through for his penchant for ignoring family in times of need

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his alleged bid to constantly ignore his family in their hour of need.

US-based journalist Lee Cohen issued these accusations against the Duke of Sussex.

He weighed in on the entire matter during a conversation with GBN America.

At the time he said, “It is sad to imagine grandchildren not seeing their grandparents.”

“You want to imagine that Harry has been sincere in his overtures to see his father during his health challenges and that he sincerely cares that his children will know their family and their heritage through Harry,” he also added.

But “Who but an arch hypocrite expresses love for and yearning to see family while shockingly betraying and attacking them?”

All in all, “Family doesn’t seem important to Harry and his wife, who have both earned strained relationships for themselves and, by extension, their children on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Before concluding he also referenced ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘narcissism’ before adding, “once again, the hypocrisy, narcissism and self-interest are front and centre with all of this behaviour rather than seemingly any caring for family or attachment to family.”

Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles video
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Kate Middleton secretly makes big decision amid cancer fight
Kate Middleton secretly makes big decision amid cancer fight
Jennifer Lopez fails to convince Ben Affleck from filing for divorce
Jennifer Lopez fails to convince Ben Affleck from filing for divorce
Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day
Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king
Queen Camilla playfully complains about King Charles, shares rare health update
Queen Camilla playfully complains about King Charles, shares rare health update
King Charles presents new Colours to Kate Middleton's Irish Guards video
King Charles presents new Colours to Kate Middleton's Irish Guards
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce speculations dashed after long drama
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce speculations dashed after long drama
Johnny Depp skills snatched 'Edward Scissorhands' from top actors
Johnny Depp skills snatched 'Edward Scissorhands' from top actors
PR guru offers advice to Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours
PR guru offers advice to Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours
'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update
'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update