Maya Hawke reveals what its been like filming the last season of 'Stranger Things'

Maya Hawke on filming last season of 'Stranger Things': 'It's heartbreaking'

Maya Hawke has admitted that filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been heartbreaking.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old actress said she feels "grateful" to be a part of the sci-fi horror drama.

"It's already starting to be heartbreaking, you know? I mean, it's the end of a really long journey,” said Maya, who joined the show as Robin Buckley in season three.

She further stated, “Longer for some of my castmates, even, than for me. So it's really sentimental.”

“But as a late addition cast member, I feel like it's my job to be here to facilitate their feelings and just be grateful and excited to have been a part of it at all,” the Inside Out 2 star continued.

"We shoot for a long time, so it's kind of reinvigorating [to bring] the joy and finding it everyday and making it new. It's a really fun thing to do,” added Maya, the daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Recently, the star shared that there are "so many actors" in the world who don't have sort of acting career she has because they don’t have industry connections.

"There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” she told the Saturday Times.



"And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles,” Maya added.