 
Geo News

Maya Hawke reveals what its been like filming the last season of 'Stranger Things'

'Stranger Things' fifth and final season will be released on Netflix in 2025

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Maya Hawke on filming last season of 'Stranger Things': 'It's heartbreaking'

Maya Hawke has admitted that filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been heartbreaking.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old actress said she feels "grateful" to be a part of the sci-fi horror drama.

"It's already starting to be heartbreaking, you know? I mean, it's the end of a really long journey,” said Maya, who joined the show as Robin Buckley in season three.

She further stated, “Longer for some of my castmates, even, than for me. So it's really sentimental.”

“But as a late addition cast member, I feel like it's my job to be here to facilitate their feelings and just be grateful and excited to have been a part of it at all,” the Inside Out 2 star continued.

"We shoot for a long time, so it's kind of reinvigorating [to bring] the joy and finding it everyday and making it new. It's a really fun thing to do,” added Maya, the daughter of Hollywood stars Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

Recently, the star shared that there are "so many actors" in the world who don't have sort of acting career she has because they don’t have industry connections.

"There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” she told the Saturday Times.

"And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles,” Maya added.

Tory Lanez gets major shakeup in private life after 10-year prison sentence
Tory Lanez gets major shakeup in private life after 10-year prison sentence
Nick Cannon reveals 'special' plans for Father's Day
Nick Cannon reveals 'special' plans for Father's Day
Eminem's ‘Houdini' bloopers garner shocking response
Eminem's ‘Houdini' bloopers garner shocking response
Kanye West pulls uno reverse on lawsuit calling him racist
Kanye West pulls uno reverse on lawsuit calling him racist
Daisy Ridley has only one chance in 'Star Wars'?
Daisy Ridley has only one chance in 'Star Wars'?
Rihanna puts results on display before haircare launch
Rihanna puts results on display before haircare launch
T.J. Holmes confesses to falling in love with Amy Robach against his will
T.J. Holmes confesses to falling in love with Amy Robach against his will
Amanda Kloots pens heartfelt note for late husband Nick Cordero on son Elvis's 5th birthday
Amanda Kloots pens heartfelt note for late husband Nick Cordero on son Elvis's 5th birthday
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman set to return for 'Practical Magic' sequel after 25 years
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman set to return for 'Practical Magic' sequel after 25 years
Tom Cruise sets to do impossible in ‘MI: 8' stunt
Tom Cruise sets to do impossible in ‘MI: 8' stunt
Zooey Deschanel vows to keep signature bangs for lifetime
Zooey Deschanel vows to keep signature bangs for lifetime
Brooklyn Beckham addresses 'Nepo Baby' label and strives to prove himself
Brooklyn Beckham addresses 'Nepo Baby' label and strives to prove himself