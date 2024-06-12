King Charles next month plans revealed amid cancer fight

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the Channel Islands next month, their first visit since the monarch’s accession.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and confirmed King Charles and Camilla’s visit abroad.

He tweeted, “NEW: The King and Queen will visit the Channel Islands next month - their first visit since His Majesty's accession.

“Their Majesties will travel to Jersey on July 15 and then to Guernsey on July 16 for the two-day whistlestop trip.”

According to Daily Express UK, it marks King Charles second overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis, having travelled to France for a D-Day event last week.

It will also be the first overnight trip of King Charles since receiving the health news.

Meanwhile, King Charles visited the Channel Islands the last time in 2005.