 
Geo News

FIFA Qualifiers: Tajikistan cruise to victory after crushing Pakistan by 3-0

Tajiks netted second one in 65th minute when Safarov Manuchehr ensured his country's victory against Pakistan

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

This image released on June 11, 2024, shows a Tajik player vying for the ball ahead of Pakistan's player in Dushanbe. — Facebook/Pakistan Football Federation

Tajikistan cruised to victory Tuesday by 3-0 against Pakistan's last FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Dushanbe after the national team was provided with a one-goal lead in the 35th minute by Mabateshoev Shervoni.

The Tajiks netted the second one in the 65th minute when Safarov Manuchehr ensured his country's victory against Pakistan.

The third one was netted by Vahdat Hanonov in the 70th minute crushing all hopes of the Men in Green.

The defeat comes as Pakistan remained at the bottom of Group G as they lost all six games. 

Last week, Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad Thursday.

Pakistan began their journey with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa in November followed by a 6-1 loss at the hands of Tajikistan at Islamabad in the same month.

Jordan then defeated Pakistan 3-0 in Islamabad in a game held in Ramadan with the Shaheens also losing the reverse fixture 7-0 at the Amman International Stadium.

Remember, the entire Pakistan football squad was finally able to touch down in Dushanbe ahead of their match against Tajikistan today.

Some of the players and support staff had left for Dushanbe from Islamabad following the match against Saudi Arabia. However, some were left behind after their flight from Faisalabad got cancelled twice due to a technical issue and a bird strike, respectively. Later, a chartered flight was also cancelled due to technical issues.

With the team’s participation in the match in jeopardy, Pakistan Air Force came to the rescue and flew the players to Tajikistan from Nur Khan Air Base in the morning.

PAK vs CAN: Pakistan claim maiden victory in T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada
PAK vs CAN: Pakistan claim maiden victory in T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada
T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian captain looks forward to put pressure on Pakistan squad
T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian captain looks forward to put pressure on Pakistan squad
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal against Ireland tonight?
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal against Ireland tonight?
Operation clean-up: Amir, Imad, Iftikhar, Azam may be axed; Wahab's post at risk video
Operation clean-up: Amir, Imad, Iftikhar, Azam may be axed; Wahab's post at risk
Saim Ayub in, Iftikhar Ahmed out: Pakistan's likely XI for Canada match
Saim Ayub in, Iftikhar Ahmed out: Pakistan's likely XI for Canada match
'Team disheartened after two defeats,' Azhar Mehmood says on T20 World Cup losses
'Team disheartened after two defeats,' Azhar Mehmood says on T20 World Cup losses
T20 World Cup: Canadian pacer eyes old friend Babar Azam's wicket
T20 World Cup: Canadian pacer eyes old friend Babar Azam's wicket
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan face Canada in must-win match today
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan face Canada in must-win match today
WNBA star Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off US Olympic team
WNBA star Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off US Olympic team
T20 World Cup 2024: Three things Pakistan must do to secure a place in Super 8
T20 World Cup 2024: Three things Pakistan must do to secure a place in Super 8
Lionel Messi returns to field as Argentina win over Ecuador by 1-0
Lionel Messi returns to field as Argentina win over Ecuador by 1-0
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs