FIFA Qualifiers: Tajikistan cruise to victory after crushing Pakistan by 3-0

This image released on June 11, 2024, shows a Tajik player vying for the ball ahead of Pakistan's player in Dushanbe. — Facebook/Pakistan Football Federation

Tajikistan cruised to victory Tuesday by 3-0 against Pakistan's last FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Dushanbe after the national team was provided with a one-goal lead in the 35th minute by Mabateshoev Shervoni.



The Tajiks netted the second one in the 65th minute when Safarov Manuchehr ensured his country's victory against Pakistan.

The third one was netted by Vahdat Hanonov in the 70th minute crushing all hopes of the Men in Green.

The defeat comes as Pakistan remained at the bottom of Group G as they lost all six games.

Last week, Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 3-0 at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad Thursday.

Pakistan began their journey with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa in November followed by a 6-1 loss at the hands of Tajikistan at Islamabad in the same month.

Jordan then defeated Pakistan 3-0 in Islamabad in a game held in Ramadan with the Shaheens also losing the reverse fixture 7-0 at the Amman International Stadium.

Remember, the entire Pakistan football squad was finally able to touch down in Dushanbe ahead of their match against Tajikistan today.

Some of the players and support staff had left for Dushanbe from Islamabad following the match against Saudi Arabia. However, some were left behind after their flight from Faisalabad got cancelled twice due to a technical issue and a bird strike, respectively. Later, a chartered flight was also cancelled due to technical issues.

With the team’s participation in the match in jeopardy, Pakistan Air Force came to the rescue and flew the players to Tajikistan from Nur Khan Air Base in the morning.