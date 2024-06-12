Photo: Matt Bomer reveals why he lost out on playing 'Superman'

Matt Bomer, who recently starred in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, made a shock revelation about Hollywood.

For those unversed, the actor was offered the role of the superhero in 2003’s Superman: Flyby, but as per his new claims, he lost the gig due to the industry's stringent rules.

Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old revealed that “it looked like I was the director's choice for the role, “adding, "I signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.”

He went on to claim that due to his sexual orientation, he lost the role in this movie, which was eventually got cancelled.

“Yeah, that's my understanding That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponised against you. How, and why, and who (outed me), I don't know," he explained.

Matt also stated that he lost his gig in the soap opera Guiding Light due to his casting in the superhero flick.

Recalling the events, he said, "I went in on a cattle call for Superman, (which) turned into a one-month audition experience where I was auditioning again and again and again. On Guiding Light, there was a killer in town. “

“So the executive producer, very kindly, wanted to free me up just in case the (Superman) job came through. So (the Guiding Light producer) said, 'Hey, you're going to be the killer. We're writing you off the show; go with my blessing.' So, I basically got fired, but in a generous way," Matt reflected as he concluded the topic.