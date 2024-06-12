T20 World Cup 2024: US post 111-run target against India

Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match, USA vs India, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, June 12, 2024. — AFP

As both Group A teams race for Super Eight entry, the United States posted a 110-run target against India in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 being played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Wednesday.



Pacer Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler for India, securing figures of 4/9 - the best-ever by an Indian in the history of the competition.

He dismissed Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar and Harmeet Singh

Nitish was the only batter for the USA, scoring 27 off 23 balls. Opener Steven Taylor chipped in with 24 (30).

Apart from Arshdeep, Hardik Pandya secured 2/14 while Axar Patel bagged figures of 1/25.

Earlier, the USA were hit back by the news of skipper Monank Patel not playing the game due to a left-shoulder injury. Aaron Jones has replaced him as captain.

Meanwhile, Rohit said that the surface has played well in the last few games. The pitch has played better in the last two games. You gotta understand what you need to do, assess conditions quickly. Gotta constantly get better in two games and continuing doing the good things that we have. Pitch will challenge in different ways," he said.

India are playing with the same team which featured in the game against Pakistan on June 9.

The USA have replaced Patel with Shayan Jahangir.

It must be noted that the winner of today's game will become the first side from Group A to qualifiy for the Super 8.

Australia from Group B and South Africa from Group D are the two teams confirming their spots in the next round.

Lineups

USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, 9 Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh