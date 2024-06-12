Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session at Cidade do Futebol training camp in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, on June 7, 2024. — AFP

After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bid adieu to the English football club last month, the team’s forward Mohamed Salah was also rumoured to leave and join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

However, a former Liverpool player Jose Enrique maintained that Mohamed Salah could become a bigger star in Saudi Arabia than Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, were he to leave The Reds.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League last year in January for a two-and-a-half year. Since joining Al-Nassr, the striker has been making and breaking records. Recently, Ronaldo became the highest scorer of the Middle Eastern country’s league during the last concluding season.

Mo Salah’s team was offered £150m by Al-Ittehad last summer but was rejected by The Reds. Currently, the 31-year-old Egyptian has one year left with the nine-league-title winners.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action during the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers against Burkina Faso in Cairo International Stadium, Egypt on June 6, 2024. — Reuters

While speaking with a company Grosvenor Sport, Jose Enrique said: “Mohamed Salah isn’t quite the player he was three years ago. He doesn't take on defenders as much, though he’s still a phenomenal goal-scoring machine.”

He was quoted by the Liverpool World as saying: "If I were Liverpool, and the right offer came in — say, over £100 million — I’d seriously consider it. A move to Saudi Arabia could easily fetch that kind of money."

"I know Liverpool fans might not agree with me — they love Salah and want all their top players to stay — but sometimes, you have to know when to let go… with Salah, there’s the Saudi option, and he could become an even bigger star out there than Cristiano Ronaldo."

Mo Salah concluded this season with 25 goals and 14 assists as Liverpool won the EFL Cup.