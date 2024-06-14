 
Prince Harry losing Meghan Markle amid divorce calls

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of any equality has just been exposed amid calls of a divorce

June 14, 2024

With reports of a divorce looming overhead, experts have just accused Prince Harry of not having an equal marriage with Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn weighed in on all of this during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

There he said, “No one has ever doubted that Harry and Meghan do not have an equal partnership when Harry famously said, 'what Meghan wants Meghan gets,' he neatly summed up the situation.”

All in all, the expert believes, “Harry has always come across as a lost little boy”.

One that’s been “overprotected by the Royal family as a child and then suffering the death of his mother”.

All in all, “he has always seemed unsure and indecisive, always searching for a strong partner who makes up for his own weakness.”

And “Meghan is very much that partner,” the expert noted before adding that its because “she is ambitious, determined and a real fighter - Harry always tries to fight alongside her, but the battling, complaining Harry we see now did not exist before Meghan's arrival on the scene.”

