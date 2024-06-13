 
Geo News

Naseem Shah inspires Kubra Khan to watch cricket

Kubra Khan belives Naseem Shah is the "best player in our cricket team"

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

This representational image shows actress Kubra Khan and Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah. 

Kubra Khan, a famous Pakistani film star, has recently revealed that while she is not fond of cricket but there is only one person who sparks her interest in the sport.

During a recent interview Geo News, the 30-year-old actress said that she has no special interest in cricket despite the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 buzz in the air.

However, she admitted that there is only one person who inspires her to watch the sport and that is Pakistan's young fast-bowling sensation, Naseem Shah.

She said: "Naseem is the best player in our cricket team and the way he played against India in the T20 World Cup, it was admirable."

Furthermore, Kubra lamented that she was saddened that the talented players in the team faced criticism despite their good performance.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the young cricketer has had celebrities rooting for him.

Previously, Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has also confessed to being  a fan of the 21-year-old fast-bowler. She also made headlines for sparking rumors of a connection with Naseem during the Asia Cup 2022.

Earlier this week, another Indian actress, Sonam Bajwa, expressed she was a fan of Naseem, as she shared a reel on her Instagram Story showing him comforting a young fan during a meet-and-greet session.

Bajwa captioned it: "So wholesome and cute."

T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam to continue as white-ball captain'
T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam to continue as white-ball captain'
Cristiano Ronaldo cools off in Portugal after beating Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo cools off in Portugal after beating Ireland
Lionel Messi hints he may be retiring very soon
Lionel Messi hints he may be retiring very soon
PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team
PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure 13-run victory against New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure 13-run victory against New Zealand
Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo
Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo
T20 World Cup 2024: India enter Super Eight phase after defeating US
T20 World Cup 2024: India enter Super Eight phase after defeating US
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under 'Football 4 Hope' initiative
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under 'Football 4 Hope' initiative
Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada
Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada
Ronaldo's double helps Portugal outclass Ireland
Ronaldo's double helps Portugal outclass Ireland
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia humble Namibia to qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia humble Namibia to qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal match abandoned as rain starts again
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal match abandoned as rain starts again