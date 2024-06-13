 
Florida weather forecast for USA vs Ireland raises worries for Pakistan

Pakistan squad's spot in next stage of T20 World Cup depends on Ireland's match against USA

June 13, 2024

Pakistan team gesture during a match. A view of Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill. — X/@theRealPCB/ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan squad is set to play their final group match with Ireland’s team on Sunday, June 16, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, however, bad weather sounds alarm.

As the teams are all set to battle to gain a spot in the Super Eight, final three matches of Group A will be hosted in Florida.

From the Group A, India have qualified for the next stage of the tournament, however, both Pakistan and the USA are struggling for their spot for the same stage.

Amid this, a concerning update on weather might affect the game as the match between Pakistan and Ireland approaches closer. It also raises worries for the spot of the teams in the next stage.

Several areas might be facing a life-threatening flood soon, as per the National Weather Service.

Notably, prior to this, the match between Nepal and Sri Lanka on Wednesday was also washed out and that has brought Sri Lanka into a crucial situation.

In addition, the USA will be facing Ireland on Friday, June 14 but heavy thunderstorms are forecasted for the whole week.

Pakistan would be out as both the USA and Ireland will be sharing the points if this match washes out and the USA will qualify for the Super Eight, which is apparently not beneficial for the Green Shirts.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the rainfall and flooding has affected and may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major interstates, state and county roadways, airports, schools, and other critical infrastructure throughout these counties," Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, said.

The match between USA and Ireland, which begins at 10:30am local time on June 14, is likely to be affected by continuous rain in Florida.

Weather forecast in Lauderhill, Florida, on June 14

• 10 AM: 27°C (64% chance of rain)

• 11 AM: 28°C (70% chance of rain)

• 12 PM: 27°C (68% chance of rain)

• 1 PM: 28°C (65% chance of rain)

• 2 PM: 28°C (61% chance of rain)

