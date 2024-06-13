T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands win toss, elect to field first against Bangladesh

Netherlands' skipper Scott Edwards speaks during the toss. — Screengrab/ICC

Netherlands elected to field first against Bangladesh after winning the toss as both sides from Group D have pulled up their socks to race for entering the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the match being played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, on Thursday.



The Netherlands defeated Nepal in their previous T20 World Cup match while Bangladesh overcame Sri Lanka. Both teams have two points each and a win today would strengthen their chances of making it to the tournament's Super 8.

Bangladesh have a brilliant record against the Dutch as the Tigers emerged victorious in their previous two meetings in T20 World Cups. Najmul Hossain Shanto's side has shown promise in the ongoing tournament as after defeating Sri Lanka in their tournament opener, they came close to beating South Africa but fell four runs short during their chase.

On the other hand, while the Netherlands started their World Cup with a brilliant win against Nepal. In their second match against the Proteas, they had a terrible day with the bat as they could only score 103-9 in 20 overs. However, their bowlers made life difficult for South Africa's batter but the experienced David Miller bailed the Proteas out and led them to win.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Pitch conditions

The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown so far has only hosted five T20I matches. The pitch there provides a balance between bat and ball but favours the spinners more as compared to pacers.