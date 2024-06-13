 
T20 World Cup: Ex-Indian pacer wishes to see US over Pakistan in Super 8

Pakistan squad's qualification for Super 8 depends on outcome of Ireland's match against US

By
Sports Desk

June 13, 2024

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth gestures during a match. A match between Pakistan and USA teams in T20 World Cup 2024. — AFP/File

Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has disclosed his wish to see the United States team over Pakistan squad in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round.

In their first two matches of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost to the US and India. However, the Green Shirts managed to secure a one-sided win against Canada in New York. Apparently, still, their chances of making it to the Super 8 remain tough.

Sreesanth, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007, said that Pakistan need to change their entire system which was also pointed out by cricket legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

“I don’t think Pakistan is following the needed routine. They don’t focus on their domestic leagues. All of their legends, like Wasim bhai (Akram) and even Waqar Younis, say they need to change the entire system. So that says where they are going wrong. I will only say this to Pakistan all the best for the next World Cup. If they come back from this position, it will be a miracle. I don’t think it will be easy,” Sreesanth said while talking on Indian media.

Moreover, he then expressed his wish to see the US qualify for the tournament’s Super 8 as for the last two years they have been doing their basics right.

“One of the things about T20 World Cup is every team looks strong on paper. If we talk about planning and execution, the US team prevailed because of their planning and execution in the past two years and they have worked hard. I want the US team to play in the Top 8 because they deserve it. They have done more than enough justice to be a part of the Top 8,” he added.

Notably, the path toward the Super 8s for Pakistan is tough but not impossible.

The following results of Group A teams will ensure Pakistan’s qualification in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024:

  • June 14: USA vs Ireland: — Ireland win
  • June 15: Canada vs India — India win
  • June 16: Ireland vs Pakistan — Pakistan win
