T20 World Cup 2024: England choose fielding against Oman

England and Oman skippers during the toss. — Screengrab/ICC

England elected to field first after winning the toss in their must-win game of the T20 World Cup 2024 being played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

The defending champions have made one change - Reece Topley replacing Chris Jordan.

"It looks a really good wicket and we'd like to know what total we're chasing. It's breezy conditions and blue skies in Antigua. We've got to earn the right to win before looking at what we need to do," Buttler said on the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first but you can't depend on the toss. It's a very good wicket, a very good flat track to bat on," Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas added.

England are on the verge of getting eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The Jos Buttler-led side had their game abandoned against Scotland and lost their second match against Australia.

Oman, on the other hand, lost all three matches so far. They lost to Namibia in the super-over and, later, lost to Australia and Scotland. They are out of contention to qualify for the Super 8.

Line ups

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook,Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer. Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Oman: Pratik Athavale (wk), Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Rafiullah, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemulah, Bilal Khan