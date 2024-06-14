Will Ireland secure Pakistan's Super 8 spot today?

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after dismissing India’s Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9, 2024. —AFP

Pakistan's fate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 hangs in the balance with today's crucial match between Ireland and the USA at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Pakistan's Super 8 stage chances are tied to the victory of Ireland. However, if the match is washed out, it would result in Pakistan's elimination from the Super 8 race. Fortunately, the likelihood of a washout has decreased given the current weather conditions.

The weather forecast is favourable, with only a 20% chance of rain during the game, although this probability will increase to 30% around noon.

The match is set to commence at 10:30 am local time (7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time).

To ensure the match reaches a conclusive result, a minimum of five overs must be played in each innings. Moreover, the two teams will have additional 90 minutes to account for any weather-related interruptions.

Meantime, the Pakistan squad is set to play their final group match with Ireland’s team on Sunday, June 16, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill.

As the teams are struggling to gain a spot in the Super Eight stage, the final three matches of Group A will be hosted in Florida which has seen bad weather conditions, including flooding, this week.

The first Group A match is between Ireland and the USA being played today. The second match is scheduled for June 15 between India and Canada with the last one to be played between Pakistan and Ireland on June 16.

From Group A, India have qualified for the next stage of the tournament, however, both Pakistan and the USA are struggling for their spot for the same stage.