AFG vs PNG: Afghanistan beat PNG, qualify for Super 8 stage

Team Afghanistan celebrates after bagging a wicket in match against Papua New Guinea on June 14, 2024. — ICC

Afghanistan claimed win in 15.1 overs on loss of 3 wickets.

NZ out of T20 World Cup race after Afghanistan's victory.

Afghan cricketers smoothly chased a modest target of 95 runs.

Afghanistan Friday clinched victory by seven wickets against Papua New Guinea in a major upset for New Zealand, which is now out of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The match was played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, where Afghanistan smoothly qualify for the Super 8 stage, while the Kiwis lost their chance to move ahead in the mega tournament.

Afghanistan claimed the win in 15.1 overs for the loss of three wickets and chased a modest target of 95 runs.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (7) and Ibrahim Zadran (0) were dismissed early but Gulbadin Naib scored an unbeaten 49 runs in 36 balls, with the help of four fours and two sixes, to take his side over the line.

Earlier, a clinical bowling display helped Afghanistan dismiss PNG for only 95 runs in 19.5 overs.

PNG quickly slipped to 17-4 in the fourth over of the innings which severely dented their chances of posting a competitive total on the board.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kiplin Doriga was the highest scorer for PNG with 27 runs in 32 balls.

Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan once again with impressive figures of 3-16 in four overs.

"I want to congratulate the entire team because we have now officially qualified for the Super 8. I feel proud," Farooqi, who was named Player of the Match, said.

"Before the warm-up match, I was in the IPL. I did not get any chances there unfortunately. I played just one warm-up game. I know how to carry my body and I just tried to keep it simple. I try to get some wickets if there is some movement or swing. If there is nothing, then I try to go to plan B, not go for boundaries and keep it simple. We have to give our 100% and we will try our best to do it in the last match as well," he added.

Afghanistan and the West Indies are the two teams that will be going through from Group C into the Super 8. PNG and New Zealand are now out of the tournament.

Playing XI



Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.