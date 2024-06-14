 
Billie Eilish shares 'craziest part' of growing up in the spotlight

Billie Eilish expressed the frustration of constantly 'needing to explain' herself

June 14, 2024

Billie Eilish opened up about the struggles of growing up with fame.

Recently, in a conversation with Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine, Eilish revealed the 'craziest part' of growing up and changing in public eye.

The Ocean Eyes hitmaker said, "It’s so weird to grow up and change in front of the world," adding, "the craziest part is discovering things about myself and then suddenly, everyone else knows, and I don’t even have a second to think about how it makes me feel."

Del Rey empathized with Eilish, acknowledging the difficulty but also offered a positive perspective, saying, "The one good part I can tell you is that some of the things I heard said about me, I was able to use to my advantage later... Some of that information was useful, but the majority of it was not."

Eilish expressed the frustration of constantly needing to explain herself, which she finds anxiety-inducing.

"The thing that’s been frustrating and gives me a lot of anxiety is the feeling of needing to explain myself all the time, there’s so many difficult parts about fame, but one of the most frustrating things is that you can’t defend or explain yourself," she said.

The Grammy-winning artist added, "I’m like, ‘Dude, imagine everyone in the world heard a rumor about you and it’s either not true or it’s explained out of context.’ And my want and need to explain myself, I have found to be extremely damaging to my life and my sense of self."

