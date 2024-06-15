T20 World Cup 2024: India-Canada match abandoned owing to wet outfield

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. — ICC

Another match of the T20 World Cup 2024 was abandoned without a ball bowled owing to rain in Florida as India and Canada were going to play their final group match at Lauderhill’s Central Broward Regional Park Stadium on Saturday.

The weather in Florida has not been at its best for the past few days and frequent rain spells also washed out the match between the United States (US) and Ireland on Friday which eliminated Pakistan from the T20 World Cup and the home side made it to the Super 8 of the tournament.

The match between India and Canada will begin at 10:30am (local time) in Florida and there is a 51% chance of rain at 8:00am, according to the weather channel.

Even though the rain is expected around two and a half hours before the match, but it rained at 8:00am yesterday before the match between the USA and Ireland which made the outfield wet and the umpires couldn’t start the match and was eventually called off before second rain spell which came at 1:00pm local time.

It is worth mentioning that India have already qualified for the Super 8 and are placed in Group A alongside Australia, Afghanistan and one of Bangladesh or the Netherlands.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

