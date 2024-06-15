T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia invite England to bat first

Captains of Namibia and England at the toss. — — x/cricspace69

Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The match has been reduced to 11-overs per side due to rain and the match is starting after three hours.

England need to win this game in order to stay in contention for the Super 8 since they have three points in three games.

Australia have already qualified for the Super 8 from Group A since they have won all of their games.

Meanwhile, Namibia are already out of the contention after winning only one game out of three.

England have three points in three games. A washout will help Scotland to qualify for the next round as they have five points from three games and England will remain at four points.



Earlier, the match between India and Canada was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.



The early morning rain in Lauderhill left many wet patches on the outfield and after two inspections, the umpires decided to call the match off.

The weather in Florida has not been at its best for the past few days and frequent rain spells also washed out the match between the United States (USA) and Ireland on Friday which eliminated Pakistan from the T20 World Cup and the home side made it to the Super 8 of the tournament.