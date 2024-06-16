 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston celebrates 'ferociously talented' Courteney Cox birthday

'Friends' star, Courteney Cox marked her 60th birthday on June 15, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Jennifer Aniston celebrates 'ferociously talented' Courteney Cox birthday

Jennifer Aniston just celebrated one of her best friends, Courteney Cox, who turned 60 years old on June 15, 2024.

The 55-year-old actress who played Rachel Green in the famous sitcom, Friends, took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of nostalgic memories she shared with Cox, along with lengthy, heartfelt birthday wish.

“Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out.” Aniston wrote, as she began her note.

She continued, “Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you. Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her NOT to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end.”

As Jennifer Aniston concluded Courteney Cox’s wish, who co-starred with her as Monica Geller in the comedy series, she wrote, "It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!”

