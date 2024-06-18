'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family,' Haris Rauf on viral video

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf faced an unpleasant incident with a fan in the US after the latter made remarks that angered the bowler. — Screengrab via Instagram/@geonewsdottv

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has spoken up in his defence after a video of the bowler scuffling with a fan went viral on social media, saying that he would not "hesitate to respond" to anything against his family.

A video of Rauf losing his cool during an unwanted interaction with a cricket fan in the United States, where the national team players were present after ending their T20 World Cup campaign, recently surfaced on the social media.

The pacer was seen strolling around with his wife, Muzna, when he suddenly became aggressive towards a fan, who was also walking in a group of other younsters.

The video showed Rauf running towards the fan despite Muzna and others present on the spot trying to hold him back.

While the paceman looked 'uncontrolable', the fan walked away after others present on the occassion tried to resolve the matter.

During the entire scene, Rauf's wife continously tried to calm him down but the pacer looked furious till the end of the video.

Reacting to the video, Rauf said he initially "did not want" to bring up the matter on social media but was forced to break his silence after the clip surfaced.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the national player said that it was normal to get criticised as a cricketer, but it was also important to show respect towards their families.

“Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," he wrote.



Soon after Rauf's reaction, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi came to the cricketer's defence, saying that he strongly condemned the incident and such instances are "completely unacceptable".

"Whoever is involved in the matter should immediately apologise to Haris Rauf or face legal action," he added.

Fellow cricketers extend support

Rauf's fellow cricketers also came out in his support stating that criticism was the right of every fan, however they should do it with respect.

All-rounder Shadab Khan said that cricketers learn from the criticism but no one had the right to "attack" the cricketers especially when their family is around.

"How would you feel if anyone makes a personal attack in presence of your family members," he said.

Former red-ball skipper Shan Masood said that the use of "inappropriate" language in front of family was "extremely condemnable".

Meanwhile, pacer Hasan Ali said that he would like to tell the fans that criticism was "your right" but it should be done in an ethical way.

He called on the fans to respect the cricketers and regard their families.

Cricketer Junaid Khan responded to the matter by saying:

"Criticism was everyone's right but hurling abuse words and interference in personal affairs is not."

Former team director Mohammad Hafeez also expressed solidarity with Rauf. He said "the boundaries of players' personal life and professional life must be respected".

It is worth mentioning that Rauf was part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Green Shirts were knocked out of the group stage.

Pakistan lost to the USA and India in their first two matches of the T20 World Cup, which put them in a tough spot to qualify for the Super 8 of the tournament.

Pakistan needed the USA to defeat Ireland on June 14, but the match was called off due to excessive rain in Lauderhill, Florida, and Pakistan’s journey in the T20 World Cup ended right there.











