Photo: Austin Butler reveals 'wild' encounter with Snoop Dogg

Austin Butler took a trip down memory lane to share his "wild" encounter with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro.

The Dune star sat down for a confessional on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and shared that it “was wild" meeting the mega-star Snoop Dogg especially when Austin’s “hero” Robert De Niro was around.

"A mutual friend said, 'Do you wanna come over to my house and have tacos with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro?' and I dropped everything and I was there in a heartbeat," the 32-year-old recalled.

The show host then asked Austin if he received something from the rapper, who is infamous for marijuana abuse, per BBC.

In admission, Austin responded, "He had it there," adding, "I was so nervous to get too high and try to talk to my hero, Robert De Niro, so I refrained."

This comes as a shock to fans as in October 2023, the musician took to Instagram and announced, "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

However, he did not specify which form of smoking he was referring to at that time.