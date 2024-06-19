 
Geo News

Pakistan cricketers touch down in Lahore after failed T20 World Cup campaign

Naseem Shah, Usman Khan and Senior Manager Wahab Riaz reach Allama Iqbal Airport via private airline

By
Sports Desk

June 19, 2024

Players and officials of Pakistan cricket team at Lahore airport. — Screengrab via Geo News
  • Babar likely to return to Pakistan at a later date on June 22.
  • Amir extends US stay before joining Derbyshire in England.
  • Haris, Imad, Azam not among players who arrived back home.

Some of the Pakistan cricket team players and officials touched down in Lahore during the early hours of Wednesday after finishing their T20 World Cup 2024 journey in a disappointing way without advancing from the group matches phase.

The players and officials travelled to Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport via a private airline flight today after starting their journey back home from Florida, United States.

The returnees included Naseem Shah, Usman Khan and Senior Manager Wahab Riaz, however, skipper Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan and Mohammad Amir were not among them.

Babar planned to return to Pakistan at a later date on June 22.

In the aftermath of the World Cup assignment, Head Coach Gary Kirsten is set to return to his home, while Amir plans to extend his stay in the United States for a couple of days before heading to England to join the Derbyshire.

The global tournament proved challenging for the 'Green Shirts', who failed to progress beyond the league stage.

The team faced a surprising defeat at the hands of the United States and also conceded a match to India, a game that was initially in their favour. 

This double setback prevented their advancement to the Super 8 round, marking a disappointing end to their campaign.

'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family,' Haris Rauf on viral video video
'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family,' Haris Rauf on viral video
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies claim huge 104-run win over Afghanistan
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies claim huge 104-run win over Afghanistan
Euro 2024: Historic win for Slovakia as they beat Belgium in Group E
Euro 2024: Historic win for Slovakia as they beat Belgium in Group E
Pakistan cricketers head home after their World Cup campaign ends
Pakistan cricketers head home after their World Cup campaign ends
T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beat PNG to end campaign on a high
T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beat PNG to end campaign on a high
Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Florida
Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Florida
'No one knows which shot to play', Gary Kirsten 'lashes out at' Pakistan team after T20 failure
'No one knows which shot to play', Gary Kirsten 'lashes out at' Pakistan team after T20 failure
Babar Azam extends US stay as team departs after T20 World Cup exit
Babar Azam extends US stay as team departs after T20 World Cup exit
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam says ready to quit captaincy, all players responsible for debacle
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam says ready to quit captaincy, all players responsible for debacle
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka thump Netherlands as both teams fail to proceed in tournament
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka thump Netherlands as both teams fail to proceed in tournament
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh reach Super 8 with low scoring win over Nepal
T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh reach Super 8 with low scoring win over Nepal
Samar becomes first Pakistani woman to snowboard Europe's highest peak
Samar becomes first Pakistani woman to snowboard Europe's highest peak