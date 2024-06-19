Pakistan cricketers touch down in Lahore after failed T20 World Cup campaign

Players and officials of Pakistan cricket team at Lahore airport. — Screengrab via Geo News

Babar likely to return to Pakistan at a later date on June 22.

Amir extends US stay before joining Derbyshire in England.

Haris, Imad, Azam not among players who arrived back home.

Some of the Pakistan cricket team players and officials touched down in Lahore during the early hours of Wednesday after finishing their T20 World Cup 2024 journey in a disappointing way without advancing from the group matches phase.



The players and officials travelled to Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport via a private airline flight today after starting their journey back home from Florida, United States.

The returnees included Naseem Shah, Usman Khan and Senior Manager Wahab Riaz, however, skipper Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan and Mohammad Amir were not among them.

Babar planned to return to Pakistan at a later date on June 22.

In the aftermath of the World Cup assignment, Head Coach Gary Kirsten is set to return to his home, while Amir plans to extend his stay in the United States for a couple of days before heading to England to join the Derbyshire.

The global tournament proved challenging for the 'Green Shirts', who failed to progress beyond the league stage.

The team faced a surprising defeat at the hands of the United States and also conceded a match to India, a game that was initially in their favour.

This double setback prevented their advancement to the Super 8 round, marking a disappointing end to their campaign.