Ronaldo etches name in history again as Portugal beats Czech Republic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the ball during the Euro 2024 match against Czech Republic at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig, Germany on June 18, 2024. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo once again marked his name in the history books of football as he became the first men's player to appear in six editions of the European Championship, the National reported.

The Portuguese striker's latest feat came as his national team defeated Czech Republic 2-1 in their Euro 2024 opener on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 39, made his European Championship debut in 2004, in which Portugal lost in the finals to Greece. He has appeared in every tournament ever since.

The Al Nassr star, who broke the record for most goals in the Saudi Pro League with 35 goals for his team in the recently finished season, was a threat all through even though he was unable to surpass his record of 14 goals at the Euros.

"Another chapter in our history begins today," Ronaldo wrote on X before the match. "I fondly remember my first day with the national team, a journey full of challenges and victories.

"Now I have the honour of being alongside a team of champions, full of talent and determination. With everyone’s strength and support, we're turning dreams into reality. Together let's fight for another triumph. United, we’re unstoppable."

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has 130 goals in 208 games for Portugal since his debut as an 18-year-old under Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari in August 2003.

Additionally, defender Pepe, who made his Portugal debut in November 2007, became the oldest player to feature at a European Championship age 41 years and 113 days, snatching the record from the previous holder, Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly.

Kiraly was 40 years and 86 days old when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.