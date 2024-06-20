 
Moment 'The Office' star Steve Carell in splits was unable to deliver lines

The Office star shares hilarious times with Steve Carell

June 20, 2024

‘The Office’ alum Phyllis Smith is touching upon hilarious times with Steve Carell on the sets of the show.

The actress, who played the character of Phyllis in the sitcom, has shared one moment where Steve was unable to control his laughter during a scene.

Steve famously played the role of Michael Scott.

Sharing an anecdote from season 3 episode titled "Phyllis' Wedding,” the actress revealed: "The one scene I had a really hard time not laughing through was ... when [Carell] came into the bride's room to give me advice, and we could not get through the word 'pungent,'" Smith shared.

She then spoke about the scene where Phyllis broke into farting. 

Smith revealed: "Every time he would say 'pungent,' he would break out in his cackle. He couldn't get through it and I couldn't get through it," she continued. "And then we hear the sound people sitting outside the door laughing, so they had to move them down the stairway, down into the bottom because every time we said 'pungent,' we lost it."

