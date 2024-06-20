West Indies set England 181-run target in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash

Both captains at the toss. - ICC

West Indies posted 180-4 in 20 overs after England won the toss and decided to bowl first on Thursday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

West Indies made a solid start as they reached 36-0 in four overs with openers Johnson Charles and Brandon King leading the way.

However, King was retired hurt with a suspected groin injury, while playing a shot against Sam Curran, in the fifth over of the innings. He had scored 23 runs in 13 balls before going off the field.

Charles scored 38 runs in 34 balls while adding 54 runs in 41 balls with Nicholas Pooran, who had replaced King on the crease.

West Indies were 82/0 after 10 overs and needed a strong batting display in the second half of the innings and captain Rovman Powell did just that with a fiery cameo of 36 runs in 17 balls, which included five sixes.

But England kept the Windies batters in check during the last five overs, conceding 43 runs while also picking up couple of wickets.

Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 28 runs in 15 balls with the help of a four and two maximums.

Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 1-21 in four overs. Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone also claimed one wicket each.

This is the first outing for both teams in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Lineups

West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Andre Russell, 7 Sherfane Rutherford, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie.

England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Mark Wood, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley.