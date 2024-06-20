 
Cristiano Ronaldo under fire for mocking Czech team after Portugal's win

Fans draw parallels between Portuguese football legend and his competitor Lionel Messi's attitudes

June 20, 2024

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) mocks Czech Republic's Jindrich Stanek after his team's second goal during their UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig, Germany on June 18, 2024. — AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced accusations of being "classless" after his provocative celebration aimed at two Czech Republic players, following Portugal's 2-1 comeback victory in their opening Euro 2024 group stage match.

Earlier this week, Lukas Provod's long range strike gave the Czechs a surprise lead during their opener against Portugal. However, an own goal from Robin Hranac, minutes after the opening goal, allowed the opposition to level the game, Mirror reported.

Later, in injury time, Portugal's 21-year-old substitute Francisco Conceicao secured a dramatic win for his team.

After the win, Ronaldo, 39, openly celebrated the triumph, energetically gesturing toward Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek. He then appeared to make a comment to midfielder Petr Sevcik.

At the end of the game, the Portuguese striker warmly hugged goal scorer Conceicao.

Despite his triumph, the Al Nassr star's actions didn't sit well with many fans.

One viewer criticised him as "classless" on the social media platform X, while another said: "Doesn't need to do that. Not the best look."

Some fans even drew parallels between Ronaldo's conduct and his competitor Lionel Messi. One X user pointed out: "Something you wouldn't see Messi do against his opposition. That's why Messi is the [GOAT emoji]."

Another viewer wrote: "He is the worst sportsman."

