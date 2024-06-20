 
Olivia Rodrigo is THIS rock star's 'dream' artist

Olivia Rodrigo has made it to the list of 'dream' collaborators in a famous rock band's list

June 20, 2024

Andrew McMahon just released his latest song, Death Grip, with his rock band, Something Corporate, after two decades.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, the rocker also revealed the one singer he dreams of collaborating with and whether a new Something Corporate, also known as SoCo, album is expected.

“Honestly, my favorite artist right now — which maybe does or doesn't sound like me — but I'm obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo,” he told the outlet.

McMahon continued, “It'd be a dream. The female pop stars that both myself and my daughter love are high on my list, Olivia, Hayley [Williams].”

Additionally, addressing whether a new SoCo album is expected to be made, he responded, “Look, I never say never because, well, I shouldn't say I never because I have said ‘I never expected that Something Corporate would get back in the studio.’”

Upon the release of his latest single, McMahon also took to his official Instagram account to pen a lengthy note.

“His moment has been a gift. For years I have worked to put distance between every record and every band and moniker in the name of progress,” he kicked off his caption.

