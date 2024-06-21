Billy Joel prefers 'no comment' to Justin Timberlake arrest

Billy Joel shared his thoughts about the recent arrest of singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake.

Joel was at the same hotel helping himself to a meal where Timberlake was witnessed at shortly before his arrest.

The 75-year-old claimed to not know much about the situation, and as a result, had “no comment”.

“Judge not lest ye be judged,” Joel told PIX11 News.

He was also asked in a video shared on social media if he visited the venue often to which he said, “When I’m here, yeah.”

The singer was arrested on the midnight of June 18, and it was claimed as intoxicated while driving by the The Sag Harbor Village Police Department, thus being charged with DWI.

He was then “processed” and held overnight, and then put to trial in the morning after which he was “released on his own recognizance." He is to appear in court again on June 26.

As per PEOPLE, the police report of the case claimed that 43-year old "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests", and the words of the arresting officer verbatim were, “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot."