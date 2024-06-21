 
Geo News

Billy Joel prefers 'no comment' to Justin Timberlake arrest

Billy Joel was spotted dining at the same hotel where Timberlake was witnessed shortly before his arrest

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Billy Joel prefers 'no comment' to Justin Timberlake arrest

Billy Joel shared his thoughts about the recent arrest of singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake.

Joel was at the same hotel helping himself to a meal where Timberlake was witnessed at shortly before his arrest.

The 75-year-old claimed to not know much about the situation, and as a result, had “no comment”.

“Judge not lest ye be judged,” Joel told PIX11 News.

He was also asked in a video shared on social media if he visited the venue often to which he said, “When I’m here, yeah.”

The singer was arrested on the midnight of June 18, and it was claimed as intoxicated while driving by the The Sag Harbor Village Police Department, thus being charged with DWI.

He was then “processed” and held overnight, and then put to trial in the morning after which he was “released on his own recognizance." He is to appear in court again on June 26.

As per PEOPLE, the police report of the case claimed that 43-year old "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests", and the words of the arresting officer verbatim were, “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot."

Donald Sutherland, 'The Hunger Games' star breathes his last at 88
Donald Sutherland, 'The Hunger Games' star breathes his last at 88
Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'first real heartbreak' led to signature hairstyle
Sabrina Carpenter reveals 'first real heartbreak' led to signature hairstyle
Emma Stone explains why she is not called by her real name
Emma Stone explains why she is not called by her real name
Tom Brady reveals 'secret to successful' football career
Tom Brady reveals 'secret to successful' football career
Prince Andrew passing on Royal Lodge to THESE Royal Family members
Prince Andrew passing on Royal Lodge to THESE Royal Family members
Lindsay Hubbard part ways with wedding gowns as Carl Radke engagement ends
Lindsay Hubbard part ways with wedding gowns as Carl Radke engagement ends
Kourtney Kardashian on 'terrifying' surgery with baby Rocky: 'Filled with fear'
Kourtney Kardashian on 'terrifying' surgery with baby Rocky: 'Filled with fear'
Kanye West going 'broke soon' as Bianca Censori tries to break free: Source
Kanye West going 'broke soon' as Bianca Censori tries to break free: Source
Justin Bieber on verge of 'losing everything' amid Hailey Bieber pregnancy?
Justin Bieber on verge of 'losing everything' amid Hailey Bieber pregnancy?
Billy Ray Cyrus expresses 'relief' over divorce with Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus expresses 'relief' over divorce with Firerose
Lana Del Rey, Quavo join hands for new song
Lana Del Rey, Quavo join hands for new song
Swities respond as Travis Kelce hands out advice on wedding planning
Swities respond as Travis Kelce hands out advice on wedding planning