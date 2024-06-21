Piers Morgan heartbroken over death of Donald Sutherland

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has revealed that he is heartbroken over the death of actor Donald Sutherland.



Sutherland, the enigmatic actor whose lengthy career encompassed films including The Dirty Dozen and The Hunger Games, has died, his son said Thursday. He was 88.

Kiefer Sutherland took to X and tweeted, "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away."

He further said, "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Piers Morgan commented on the post with simple heartbroken emoji.

The journalist also posted the photo of the actor and wrote: “RIP Donald Sutherland, 88.

“One of my all-time favourite actors who played so many great roles. What a sad loss.”



