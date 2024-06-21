Lisa Sthalekar criticises Pakistan's ‘deeply disappointing' T20 World Cup campaign

Former Australian cricketer and commentator Lisa Sthalekar. — Facebook/@LisaSthalekar

Former Australian cricketer and commentator Lisa Sthalekar has criticised Pakistan's performance in the T20 World Cup, labelling it as deeply disappointing alongside New Zealand's campaign.



She pointed out that Pakistan's loss against India was primarily due to the team's inability to handle crucial moments, under pressure.

"The senior players' lack of performance was a significant reason for Pakistan's downfall," Sthalekar remarked, highlighting a critical aspect of their struggle in the tournament.

According to former Aussie player, Pakistan failed to adapt to the tournament's conditions, both in terms of strategy and execution. This deficiency, she argued, severely impacted their overall performance.



In contrast, she lauded the United States for their remarkable achievement in defeating Pakistan and advancing to the Super Eight stage. She described it as a historic milestone for the American team, particularly noteworthy given their debut in international cricket tournament at this level.

The victory not only ignited celebrations in New York but also sparked widespread discussions across social media platforms. Even basketball players joined in, acknowledging the impact of America's unexpected success.

Discussing the broader tournament dynamics, Sthalekar emphasised that teams like the USA and Bangladesh demonstrated better adaptation to the tournament conditions compared to Pakistan.

The cricket commentator underscored the crucial role of preparation and adaptability in international cricket tournaments.