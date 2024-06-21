Jennifer Hudson on finding out about her 27 siblings

American actor-singer Jennifer Hudson opens up about her exceptionally large blended family

Jennifer Hudson recently revealed that she's the youngest of not three but 27 children.



“[There’s] a lot of us. Apparently [my dad] had 27 children,” she revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Your Mama’s Kitchen podcast.

“I’m the youngest of all of them,” she also disclosed during the podcast.

Jennifer, 42, recalled learning about her late father Samuel Simpson’s many children only as a teenager.

The Giving Myself singer was raised by her mom before eventually building a relationship with her father.

“That’s a lot of children,” Hudson added. “I’ve never met all of them, but that’s the thing. I’m a family person, and so when I turned 16, I’m like, I want to go find, Sam is what we call him, and I want to meet all my siblings,” she told host Michele Norris.

The Dreamgirls star continued, “It was my dream to have all of us at this grand Thanksgiving or Christmas table, and we all sit and eat together. That was my goal at 16.”

Prior to that, she only knew about Samuel’s two shared children with her late mother, Darnell Donerson. It is pertinent to mention that her mother was killed along with her son Jason Hudson in October 2008 inside their family's Chicago home by her daughter Julia's husband, William Balfour, per CBS.

Before Jason’s death, Jennifer recalled her and her siblings meeting about six or seven other members of their clan out of the 11 girls and 17 boys her father shared with his partners.

Jennifer herself is a mother to 14-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., whom she shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga who she was initiallly romantically linked to in 2007 before their split in 2017. She’s since moved on with rapper Common.