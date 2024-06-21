Babar, Rizwan 'at risk' of losing Category A in PCB central contract

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam seen during a match in this undated image. — AFP

After Pakistan's disappointing early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan are at risk of losing category A in their central contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), sources told Geo News.



Sources close to the matter said that work on a new central contract for the national players was underway.

There will be a new, "smaller" selection committee, which will finalise the central contract.

However, the salaries of the national cricketers will not be slashed.

The global tournament proved challenging for the Green Shirts, who failed to progress beyond the league stage.



The team faced a surprising defeat at the hands of the United States and also conceded a match to India, a game that was initially in their favour.

This double setback prevented their advancement to the Super 8 round, marking a disappointing end to their campaign.

The sources also said that Shan Masood is likely to be retained as the red-ball skipper for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Earlier, Geo News reported, that Masood, head coach Jason Gillespie and the selection committee have begun discussions related to Pakistan’s squad for the Test series against Bangladesh.

It is possible that the current white-ball skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be rested for the Test matches against Bangladesh whereas Haris Rauf’s inclusion in the squad is not even being considered.

Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Ali Agha and former skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed are being considered for the final squad.

As for the fast bowling department, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad and Aamir Jamal are under consideration for selection.