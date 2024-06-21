Wahab Riaz likely to be shown door in potential PCB selection committee shake-up

PCB selection committee member Wahab Riaz. — AFP/File

Following Pakistan’s elimination from the T20 World Cup, Wahab Riaz could be excluded from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee, according to a report published by ESPNcricinfo.



According to the report, former pacer’s departure from the committee “remains a very strong possibility”.

The report added the PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi also wants to “publicly demonstrate no one is immune from adverse consequences”.

The PCB and Riaz are also frustrated over the public perception that he runs the selection committee as its de facto head while also facing the majority of the criticism.

On the other hand, according to Geo News, Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten said that only those players will be part of the team going forward who value unity, focus on fitness and improve their skill set.

According to sources, Kirsten, in a candid discussion with the Pakistan team in the dressing room after its exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, said that the fitness level of the players is not up to the mark.

Kirsten added that the team is also far behind in terms of skill level as compared with the rest of the world.

Despite playing so much cricket, no one knows which shot to play and when, Kirsten further stated.

The former South African cricketer also said that, ever since he joined, he has noticed that there is no unity in this team. Kirsten said that players don't support each other and he hasn't seen a situation like this before despite working with many teams.

Kirsten has clearly stated that the players who improve these aforementioned things will be in the team, otherwise, they will be excluded.

Pakistan's shock defeat to the US and loss to India meant they were eliminated from the T20 World Cup before the Super 8.

Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets in their last match of the event which was held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.

The win against Ireland ensured that Pakistan finished third in Group A with two wins, including victory against Canada, from four games.