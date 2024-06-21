Super 8 big clash: England win toss, opt to field first against South Africa

South Africa and England skippers during the toss. — Screengrab via ICC

Group 2 pace-setters England and South Africa are all set to take on each other in another Super Eight clash as the former won the toss and elected to field first at Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, on Friday.

Both the teams had won their first game of this round. South Africa thump the USA while England defeated the West Indies.

Buttler said they will look to chase once again on the new surface. "Fresh wicket, looks a good pitch, we fancy another chase. Potentially a bit of moisture in the pitch and I'm sure the ball will swing on the breeze."

Meanwhile, Aiden Markram said he would have bowled too. "We will try put a good score on the board and squeeze them after that.

England are unchanged while the Proteas have included Ottneil Baartman in place of Tabraiz Shamsi.

Line-ups

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markam (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje