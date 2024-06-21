T20 debacle: Babar Azam may take legal action against YouTubers, former players

Pakistan captain Babar Azam gestures during batting at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 24, 2021. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is likely to take legal action against YouTubers and former players, who accused him of misconduct during the T20 World Cup 2024, sources told Geo News on Friday.



Criticism mounted against Babar and the team's performance following Pakistan’s early exit from the competition.

During the tournament, a social media campaign targeted Babar, as per an indication by the sources. This prompted him to feel disheartened by the allegations.

Babar is reportedly considering sending legal notices to the individuals involved in hurling allegations and has begun consultations with legal experts.

Evidence related to the statements made against Babar by YouTubers and former players, is said to be gathered by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s legal department.

The Pakistan cricket team didn’t qualify for the Super Eight, which led to its elimination from the tournament. The team is facing criticism over their poor performance in the group stage matches.

Pakistan were defeated by debutants US by five runs in a Super Over tie and against India by six runs. They managed to win against Canada on June 11 by seven wickets.

With the match between the US and Ireland abandoned due to rain on June 14, the co-hosts secured one point, consequently ending Pakistan's hopes of proceeding in the tournament.

The national team's last league game against Ireland was only a formality, after which the squad returned home.