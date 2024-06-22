T20 World Cup 2024: India set 197-run target for Bangladesh in Super 8 match

Indian side Hardik Pandya plays a ball during Super 8 T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. — AFP

Team India set 197-run target against Bangladesh in their second Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

Men in blue started aggressively with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening the innings. The Indian skipper smashed 11-ball 23 before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

However, the team managed 53/6 in powerplay, which is their best score in this competition. On the other hand, Tanzim Hasan Sakib pull things back for Bangladesh by removing Kohli (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (6) in space of three deliveries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored a brisk 36 from 24 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, all-rounders Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya put the step on the paddle and scored freely. Both added 53-run stand for fifth wicket.

Dube slammed 34 off 24 balls, powered by three sixes while Pandya remained unbeaten on 50 off 27 balls.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against India



Men in Blue have won their first game of this round against Afghanistan, while the Tigers lost to Australia.

Bangladesh captain Najmul ul Hasan Shanto said they aim restricting India to 150-160.

"We would like to restrict them to a small total and chase it down. We know condition, the wind factor and hopefully we can execute.”

On the other hand, India's Rohit Sharma said he would have batted even if they won the toss. India are unchanged, whereas, Bangladesh have benched Taskin Ahmed and included Mustafizur Rahman

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

India and Bangladesh have played 13 T20I games against each other. The men in blue have dominated the clashes as they have won 12 of these games, while the tigers have won only a single match.