Tom Cruise shuns daughter's big day for Taylor Swift's concert

Tom Cruise parties at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' as daughter Suri graduated from high school

June 23, 2024

At a time when Suri Cruise was graduating from high school in NYC, his estranged father, Tom Cruise, was shaking a leg at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London.

In a casual outfit, the Mission Impossible star looked cheerful as he rubbed shoulders with A-listers at the concert and took friendship bracelets from fans.

On the other hand, the 18-year-old with a complicated relationship with the megastar was having the time of her life when she graduated from LaGuardia High School.

This comes after Suri axed Tom's surname after they have remained tense from each other for years.

The reported dispute had to do with the Top Gun star's strong links with the controversial Church of Scientology. 

Tom himself admitted in a disposition of 2012 that his ex-wife Katie Holmes left him because she wanted to "protect Suri from Scientology."

