 
Geo News

Daisy Ridley makes memories at Disneyland

'Star Wars' star Daisy Ridley gives fans insight into her trip to Disneyland

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Daisy Ridley makes memories at Disneyland

After visiting Californian Disneyland, Daisy Ridley relived many moments from her time in the Star Wars universe.

While at the theme park, she chatted with the performer who portrayed her character, Rey.

"Surrealist!" the 34-year-old shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram while glowingly reviewing the tour guide: "Philander, the best Disneyland tour guide there ever was."

Daisy becomes the cornerstone of the sci-fi universe as she is tapped to reprise her role in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming movie.

She previously opened up about her reaction to being called again to appear in the next franchise film.

"That was actually quite last minute. I was actually making my own film last year, and Kathy Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast," she recalled.

The 31-year-old added, "And I thought we were just having breakfast, so I was literally eating my breakfast, and she said, 'Oh, we might do another one.' I was like, '...Okay.'"

Snoop Dogg celebrates his 'baby girl' as youngest child turns 25
Snoop Dogg celebrates his 'baby girl' as youngest child turns 25
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri take subtle jab at him during graduation
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri take subtle jab at him during graduation
Prince Harry can play trump card to reconcile with King Charles
Prince Harry can play trump card to reconcile with King Charles
Travis Kelce family in awe of Taylor Swift amid 'Eras Tour'
Travis Kelce family in awe of Taylor Swift amid 'Eras Tour'
Robert Pattinson in awe of new born daughter's 'personality'
Robert Pattinson in awe of new born daughter's 'personality'
Prince Harry risking lifetime royal banishment with second memoir
Prince Harry risking lifetime royal banishment with second memoir
Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track
Taylor Swift makes shady speech before debuting Kim Kardashian diss track
Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke
Kanye West gives shut-up call to haters calling him broke
Sean Penn recalls trouble at house after Madonna called police
Sean Penn recalls trouble at house after Madonna called police
Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed
Kendrick Lamar new music video 'name' against Drake revealed
Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work
Priyanka Chopra misses family while Nick Jonas away at work
Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider
Joe Jonas writing a song to win over Demi Moore: Insider