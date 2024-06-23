Daisy Ridley makes memories at Disneyland

After visiting Californian Disneyland, Daisy Ridley relived many moments from her time in the Star Wars universe.



While at the theme park, she chatted with the performer who portrayed her character, Rey.

"Surrealist!" the 34-year-old shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram while glowingly reviewing the tour guide: "Philander, the best Disneyland tour guide there ever was."

Daisy becomes the cornerstone of the sci-fi universe as she is tapped to reprise her role in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming movie.

She previously opened up about her reaction to being called again to appear in the next franchise film.

"That was actually quite last minute. I was actually making my own film last year, and Kathy Kennedy said she wanted to have breakfast," she recalled.

The 31-year-old added, "And I thought we were just having breakfast, so I was literally eating my breakfast, and she said, 'Oh, we might do another one.' I was like, '...Okay.'"