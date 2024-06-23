 
Geo News

Azhar Mahmood announces taking legal action over 'false allegations'

Sources say Babar Azam could also take legal action against YouTubers, former players accusing him of misconduct

By
Sports Desk

June 23, 2024

Pakistan team's Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood speaks to the media in this undated image. — Reuters/File

Pakistan team's Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood has announced that he will be taking legal action over false allegations targeting him and his family on various media and social media platforms.

"I have heard some false allegations and narratives [...] I will be pursuing legal advice against those responsible for making these false allegations towards me and my family," Mahmood wrote in a post on his X account.

The official's remarks come as allegations have been circulating on social media and other media platforms claiming that the families of players and the team's coaching staff travelled to the United States for the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) expense.

Categorically denying such allegations and terming them "entirely baseless and false", Mahmood stressed that the culture of falsely accusing and misleading people to believe a false narrative is dangerous.

"Speaking without evidence and misconstruing facts is a criminal offence and those engaged in such behaviour will be dealt with legal action," the ex-cricketer said.

Stressing that pursuing an increase in followers and media attention via spreading falsehood was unacceptable, he requested people to avoid engaging and entertaining these "harmful" narratives as it was essential to put an end to such behaviour in the media culture.

Earlier, Geo News reported that Pakistan captain Babar Azam could take legal action against YouTubers and former players who accused him of misconduct during the T20 World Cup.

Following Pakistan's early exit from the competition, criticism mounted against Babar and the team's performance.

Sources indicate a social media campaign targeted Babar during the tournament, prompting him to feel disheartened by the allegations.

Babar is reportedly considering sending legal notices to the individuals involved and has begun consultations with legal experts.

Furthermore, the PCB's legal department is said to be gathering evidence related to the statements made against Babar by YouTubers and former players.

The Men in Green, along with the team management, have been under scrutiny by fans and former players following the national side's poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 wherein they failed to proceed to the Super Eight stage and were eliminated from the mega tournament. 

