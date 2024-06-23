Super 8: England win toss, elect to field first against US

England's Jofra Archer catches the ball during the Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match, US vs England, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, June 23, 2024. — AFP

England won the toss and chose to field first against the United States in the crucial Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 being played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, on Sunday.

England skipper Jos Buttler revealed the reason behind opting to bowl first saying that it is early morning. He also stated that the defending champions will be playing with full intensity as the USA are a good side and have played fantastic cricket.

"Early morning start, a bit tacky, that's the reason," said Jos Buttler. "Getting ready for the business end, a quick turnaround but everyone's excited. Bring out full intensity today. Tough game, USA have played some fantastic cricket throughout the tournament but excited for first game against them."

England made one change in their playing XI with Chris Jordan replacing speedster Mark Wood. Meanwhile, the USA are playing the same side that took the field against West Indies, which they lost.

The USA have lost both of their Super 8 matches against South Africa and then the West Indies and this match is nothing more than a dead rubber for them.

On the other hand, England started their Super 8 campaign with a thumping win over West Indies but they couldn't keep up the same performance against the Proteas and now their chances of making it to the semi-finals are not that straight.

Playing XIs

USA: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (capt), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjinge, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Reece Topley