 
Geo News

Super 8: England win toss, elect to field first against US

England keep their hope alive for semi-final spot if they manage to grab victory over US

By
Sports Desk

June 23, 2024

England's Jofra Archer catches the ball during the Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match, US vs England, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, June 23, 2024. — AFP

England won the toss and chose to field first against the United States in the crucial Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 being played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, on Sunday.

England skipper Jos Buttler revealed the reason behind opting to bowl first saying that it is early morning. He also stated that the defending champions will be playing with full intensity as the USA are a good side and have played fantastic cricket.

"Early morning start, a bit tacky, that's the reason," said Jos Buttler. "Getting ready for the business end, a quick turnaround but everyone's excited. Bring out full intensity today. Tough game, USA have played some fantastic cricket throughout the tournament but excited for first game against them."

England made one change in their playing XI with Chris Jordan replacing speedster Mark Wood. Meanwhile, the USA are playing the same side that took the field against West Indies, which they lost.

The USA have lost both of their Super 8 matches against South Africa and then the West Indies and this match is nothing more than a dead rubber for them.

On the other hand, England started their Super 8 campaign with a thumping win over West Indies but they couldn't keep up the same performance against the Proteas and now their chances of making it to the semi-finals are not that straight.

Playing XIs

USA: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (capt), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjinge, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Reece Topley

Donkey cart race held in Karachi to revive traditional sports
Donkey cart race held in Karachi to revive traditional sports
Lando Norris beats Verstappen in thrilling Spanish Grand Prix race
Lando Norris beats Verstappen in thrilling Spanish Grand Prix race
Cristiano Ronaldo clinches another record at Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo clinches another record at Euro 2024
Cricketers may 'refuse central contracts' in case of demotion
Cricketers may 'refuse central contracts' in case of demotion
Portugal vs Turkey: Cristiano Ronaldo angry after chaos at Euro 2024 match
Portugal vs Turkey: Cristiano Ronaldo angry after chaos at Euro 2024 match
Azhar Mahmood announces taking legal action over 'false allegations'
Azhar Mahmood announces taking legal action over 'false allegations'
Afghanistan stay alive in T20 World Cup after upsetting Australia
Afghanistan stay alive in T20 World Cup after upsetting Australia
Babar Azam among seven Pakistani cricketers to play in Global T20 Canada 2024
Babar Azam among seven Pakistani cricketers to play in Global T20 Canada 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in crucial Super 8 match
T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in crucial Super 8 match
Why is Neymar not playing in Copa America 2024?
Why is Neymar not playing in Copa America 2024?
After World Cup fiasco, Usman Shinwari suggests resting Babar, Shaheen
After World Cup fiasco, Usman Shinwari suggests resting Babar, Shaheen
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies crush US by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies crush US by 9 wickets in Super 8 clash