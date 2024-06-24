 
Donna Kelce greenlights Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Eras Tour moment

Travis Kelce attended all of Taylor Swift's sold out Wembley shows

June 24, 2024

Donna Kelce seemingly loved Taylor Swift sharing the stage with her son Travis Kelce.

Surprising her fans at Wembley Stadium, the 34-year-old sent the crowd into a frenzy during her set for Tortured Poets Department songs.

While pretending to throw a tantrum, Taylor had her dancers prep her for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

Among the few extras was her lover Travis as he joined the dancer in a matching morning suit and top hat.

The NFL star pretended to dab blush on Taylor’s cheeks before applying pretend makeup on himself and doing a special jig.

His football mom Donna reposted the clip on her Facebook which also included the moment when Travis was seen picking up Taylor and carrying her across the stage.

The Fortnight hitmaker set the Wembley stage on fire with two sold-out shows on Friday and Saturday, with Travis attending all of them in a VIP tent.

Taylor will be returning to the city for five more shows in August. 

