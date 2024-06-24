Usman Khawaja says 'instability' in Pakistan cricket hurt team's performance

Australia’s Usman Khawaja plays a shot during day two of the second cricket Test match between Australia and West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 26, 2024. —AFP

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja on Monday said Pakistan team was marred with instability due to which it was difficult to perform well.

The left-handed opening Test batter said Pakistani team had great talent, but it lacked stability and it was always challenging to perform in such a situation.

"When I look from the outside, everything is changing in the Pakistan cricket team. Selection committee members, staff and players keep changing," he said while speaking at an event in Melbourne.

Pakistan were eliminated at the group stage of T20 World Cup 2024 which has led to a lot of criticism in the country and abroad. It was particularly senior players, including skipper Babar Azam, who received the flak the most.

To a query about Babar Azam’s captaincy, Khawaja said it was for the star batter to decide.

“It's Babar Azam's decision to captain, if he can, he should,” he said.



Pakistan were defeated by debutants US by five runs in a Super Over tie and by six runs against India. They managed to win against Canada on June 11 by seven wickets.



Then, their hopes were tied to Ireland’s beating the US, however, rain washed out the match with Pakistan’s hopes for advancing into the Super 8 stage in the tournament, this handed both the teams one point.

The national team's last game of the mega event against Ireland was just a formality, after which the squad returned home.